13-year-old Aussie skaters win gold medals at the X Games, and a 10-year-old Canadian claims silver

VENTURA, Calif. (AP) — A pair of 13-year-old Australian skateboarding prodigies won their first gold medals at the X Games. A 10-year-old Canadian also became the youngest medalist in the action sports event’s history. Chloe Covell won the women’s street competition a few hours before Arisa Trew claimed the women’s vert title Saturday at the coastal Ventura County Fairgrounds. Trew had to land the first 720 by a woman in X Games competition to hold off 10-year-old Reese Nelson, who claimed silver to become the youngest medalist in the X Games’ 29 years of history.

