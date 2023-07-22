Abrams stays hot, homers on his bobblehead night as the Nationals rout the Giants 10-1

WASHINGTON (AP) — CJ Abrams homered on his bobblehead night, Josiah Gray earned his first win since June 30 and the Washington Nationals routed the San Francisco Giants 10-1. With a victory Sunday, Washington can complete its first series sweep since taking both games from Toronto in August 2021. The Nationals haven’t swept a three-game series since June 2021 against Pittsburgh. San Francisco has lost four in a row since a seven-game winning streak spanning the All-Star break. The Giants fell four games behind the NL West-leading Los Angeles Dodgers, their biggest deficit in the division race since July 4. Gray settled in after walking three of the Giants’ first five batters, scattering four hits and striking out four over seven innings to match his longest career outing.

