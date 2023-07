CHICAGO (AP) — St. Louis Cardinals catcher Willson Contreras left their game against the Chicago Cubs because of right hip tightness. Contreras drove in two runs against his former team. He hit an RBI double in the fifth inning, and then was replaced by Iván Herrera behind the plate before the Cubs batted in the sixth. The Cardinals say Contreras is day to day.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.