England won, but it was a far from convincing start to its Women’s World Cup bid
By JAMES ROBSON
AP Soccer Writer
SYDNEY (AP) — At least England’s campaign got off to a winning start at the Women’s World Cup. That was important for the European champions and one of the title contenders. Beyond that there were few positives to take from an unconvincing 1-0 win over Haiti, which was making its tournament. A twice-taken Georgia Stanway penalty was the difference between the teams that are ranked fourth and 53rd by soccer’s world governing body. The sense back home in England was that it was an underwhelming start for a team that has had its problems heading into the tournament. Coach Sarina Wiegman needs to find a way to get her squad back into gear.