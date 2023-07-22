Former Italy striker Giuseppe Rossi retires after a career slowed by severe injuries

Former Italy striker Giuseppe Rossi has announced his retirement from soccer following a career that was slowed by severe injuries. The New Jersey-born Rossi last played for Spal in Serie B last season. Rossi writes on Instagram that he had “a lot of ups but also some downs. Those down moments never defined me.” The 36-year-old Rossi began his senior career with Manchester United but made his biggest impact at Villarreal and Fiorentina before knee injuries derailed his career. Rossi also scored seven goals in 30 appearances for Italy after choosing to play for his father’s country over the United States.

By The Associated Press

