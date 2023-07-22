Skip to Content
Hamilton ends Verstappen's string of pole positions in Hungarian GP qualifying

By JEROME PUGMIRE
Lewis Hamilton has taken his first pole position since 2021 at the Hungarian Grand Prix. In doing so he has ended Formula One champion Max Verstappen’s bid for a sixth straight pole. Hamilton pumped his left fist several times after placing just .003 seconds ahead of Verstappen on his last lap to secure a record-extending 104th pole but first since Saudi Arabia in December 2021. Hamilton says “it’s been a crazy year and a half … I didn’t think today we’d be fighting for pole.” McLaren driver Lando Norris qualified third behind Verstappen at the Hungaroring.

