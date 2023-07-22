Hamilton ends Verstappen’s string of pole positions in Hungarian GP qualifying

Lewis Hamilton has taken his first pole position since 2021 at the Hungarian Grand Prix. In doing so he has ended Formula One champion Max Verstappen’s bid for a sixth straight pole. Hamilton pumped his left fist several times after placing just .003 seconds ahead of Verstappen on his last lap to secure a record-extending 104th pole but first since Saudi Arabia in December 2021. Hamilton says “it’s been a crazy year and a half … I didn’t think today we’d be fighting for pole.” McLaren driver Lando Norris qualified third behind Verstappen at the Hungaroring.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.