Italian cyclist, 17, dies after crashing during a junior race in Austria
LINZ, Austria (AP) — A young Italian cyclist has died after crashing during a junior race in Austria. The 17-year-old Jacopo Venzo succumbed to his injuries after crashing during the first stage of the race. The Campana cycling team says, “The boy suffered a terrible fall yesterday on the downhill during the first stage of the Upper Austria Tour. Jacopo was an extraordinary boy with a bright future in sports and especially in life, and for this reason it hurts even more.” Upper Austria Classics says it called off the rest of the race.