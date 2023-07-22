Josef Newgarden continues IndyCar oval dominance with win at Iowa Speedway

NEWTON, Iowa (AP) — Josef Newgarden continued his mastery of the ovals on the IndyCar Series this season with his win in Saturday’s race of the weekend doubleheader at Iowa Speedway. It was Newgarden’s third win of the season, all on ovals, and his fifth win at Iowa Speedway. Newgarden also won at Texas and the Indianapolis 500. Scott McLaughlin finished second. Pato O’Ward, who along with Newgarden won in last season’s doubleheader at Iowa, was third. Marcus Ericsson finished fourth. Newgarden took the lead on Lap 121 and kept it the rest of the race.

