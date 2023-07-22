LeMahieu and Stanton homer as the Yankees beat the Royals 5-2. Cole strikes out 10

NEW YORK (AP) — DJ LeMahieu hit the go-ahead home run in the 7th inning, Gerrit Cole struck out 10 and the New York Yankees defeated the Kansas City Royals 5-2. Giancarlo Stanton homered and drove in three runs and Anthony Volpe doubled and stole a base for the Yankees, who won their second straight game and picked up their first series win in July. Nick Pratto homered and Brady Singer struck out nine for the Royals, who lost for the seventh time in nine games following the All-Star break.

