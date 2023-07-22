Mets beat Red Sox 5-4 in completion of suspended game; Scherzer to face Paxton in nightcap

BOSTON (AP) — Brandon Nimmo and Daniel Vogelbach each hit a two-run homer before the rains came, and the New York Mets held off the Boston Red Sox when the game resumed a day later to win x-x. riday night’s game was suspended in the bottom of the fourth inning with the Mets leading 4-3. The teams traded runs on Saturday, with New York making it 5-3 when Pete Alonso doubled and scored on Brett Baty’s single. Boston cut the deficit to 5-4 when Tristan Casas tripled on a ball that got past right fielder Mark Canha, then scored on a sacrifice fly.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.