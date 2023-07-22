O’Hearn has pinch RBI single in 9th, Orioles beat Rays 6-5 after blowing 5-run lead

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Ryan O’Hearn had a pinch-hit RBI single in the ninth inning and the AL East-leading Baltimore Orioles rebounded after blowing a five-run lead to beat the Tampa Bay Rays for the second time in three days, 6-5. The Orioles, who have won 11 of 14, took a one-game lead over the second-place Rays. Baltimore started July 6 1/2 games behind Tampa Bay, which dropped to an AL-worse 4-13 in July. The four-game series concludes on Sunday. Rays All-Star Shane McClanahan was bidding to become the majors’ first 12-game winner but lasted just four innings, allowing five runs, five hits and three walks. The lefty made his second start after spending 17 days on the injured list because of mid-back tightness.

