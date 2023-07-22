Power wins pole position for both races of IndyCar doubleheader at Iowa Speedway

NEWTON, Iowa (AP) — Will Power put together two fast laps to win both pole positions for this weekend’s IndyCar Series doubleheader at Iowa Speedway. The lineups for the series’ lone doubleheader were determined by individual lap speeds — the first lap determined the lineup for Saturday’s 250-lap race, with the second lap setting the lineup for Sunday’s 250-lap event. Power has never won at Iowa but led a Team Penske sweep of the top three spots for Saturday. Scott McLaughlin was second at 180.334 mph, while Josef Newgarden, a four-time winner at Iowa, was third at 180.081.

