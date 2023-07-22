PSG leaves for tour of Japan without talisman Mbappé amid contract dispute

PARIS (AP) — Paris Saint-Germain has left for its preseason tour of Japan without talismanic striker Kylian Mbappé. His future at the club looks uncertain amid a contract dispute. Mbappé has already told the club he won’t trigger a 12-month extension on his contract but says he will start this coming season with the French champion. PSG left the France forward out of its 29-man squad for the Japan tour. The club does not want to let him leave for free at the end of next season and says the 2022 World Cup top scorer will either sign a new contract or be sold.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.