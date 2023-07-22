Skip to Content
Rookie Tanner Bibee strikes out 8 in a combined 2-hitter as the Guardians blank the Phillies 1-0

Published 7:23 PM

By BRIAN DULIK
Associated Press

CLEVELAND (AP) — Rookie Tanner Bibee struck out eight in seven dominant innings and Amed Rosario scored on a misplayed pop-up in the sixth, sending the Cleveland Guardians to a 1-0 victory over the Philadelphia Phillies. Bibee limited the Phillies to two hits and one walk in his second-longest start in the majors. The right-hander permitted one runner to get past first base. Enyel De Los Santos worked the eighth and Emmanuel Clase completed the combined two-hitter. Cleveland scored the lone run with two outs in the sixth, when José Ramírez’s pop-up fell between second baseman Bryson Stott, center fielder Brandon Marsh and right fielder Nick Castellanos, allowing Rosario to race home.

