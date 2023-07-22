Sabally, Howard and Ogunbowale each score at least 25, Wings beat Sparks 98-84

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Arike Ogunbowale scored 12 of her 25 points in the third quarter as Dallas pulled away from the Los Angeles Sparks and the Wings won 98-84 for their fifth victory in a row. Satou Sabally added 26 points, 11 rebounds and six assists while Natasha Howard had 28 points and 11 rebounds. She also had four steals for the Wings (13-9), who have won seven of their last eight games. Los Angeles has lost a franchise record eight consecutive games since back-to-back wins over the Wings on June 23 and 25. The Wings shot a season-high 53.9% from the field and scored 26 points off 12 Los Angeles turnovers. Dearica Hamby led Los Angeles with 18 points on 8-of-9 shooting and Jordin Canada added 16 points and seven assists.

