Akshay Bhatia, 21, wins his first PGA Tour title at the Barracuda Championship

TRUCKEE, Calif. (AP) — Akshay Bhatia birdied the closing hole in regulation, then capitalized in sudden death when Patrick Rodgers found a divot in the fairway to win his first PGA Tour title at the Barracuda Championship. The 21-year-old Bhatia turned pro at age 17. He now has full status on tour and a spot in the FedEx Cup playoffs after playing much of this year under special temporary membership. Bhatia converted a birdie from about 15 feet on the par-4 18th hole at Tahoe Mountain Club to finish with 40 points under the modified Stableford scoring system. That was good enough to match the veteran Rodgers, who remains winless on tour.

