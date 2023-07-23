Alex Telles leaves Man United to join Cristiano Ronaldo at Saudi team Al-Nassr

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Alex Telles joined the slew of soccer stars heading to Saudi Arabia by completing a move from Manchester United to Al-Nassr. The Brazil international spent last season on loan at Sevilla and won the Europa League. He has been reunited with his former United teammate Cristiano Ronaldo. The 30-year-old Telles is the latest player to leave one of Europe’s top leagues for Saudi during this off-season. He follows the likes of Karim Benzema, N’Golo Kante and Roberto Firmino. More are expected to head to the oil-rich country before the start of next season. Riyad Mahrez and Jordan Henderson have also linked with moves.

