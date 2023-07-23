Arraez’s RBI single in the 10th helps Marlins end 8-game slide with a 3-2 victory over the Rockies

MIAMI (AP) — Luis Arraez singled home the winning run with the bases loaded in the 10th inning and the Miami Marlins ended an eight-game losing streak with a 3-2 win over the Colorado Rockies. With the Rockies playing five infielders, Arraez hit a line drive to an empty right field off Pierce Johnson, scoring Joey Wendle from third. Arraez went 3-for-4, raising his league-leading batting average to .379. Huascar Brazoban was the winning pitcher for Miami, which earned its first victory since the All-Star break.

