Jamaica holds France to a 0-0 draw in a surprising Women’s World Cup opener

SYDNEY (AP) — Jamaica produced one of the biggest surprises of the Women’s World Cup so far by holding France to a 0-0 draw. France’s Kadidiatou Diani struck the bar with a 90th-minute header but one of the tournament favorites had to settle for a point. The draw saw Jamaica pick up its first ever point in the competition. That was despite Jamaica ending the game with 10 players after Khadija Shaw was sent off in time added on. Diani had France’s best chances to score a winner but could not find a breakthrough at the Sydney Football Stadium.

