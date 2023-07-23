Jordan’s Hoylake homecoming ends in ‘perfect finish’ and a spot in next year’s British Open

HOYLAKE, England (AP) — Matthew Jordan’s first shot at the British Open was a special one. It was the first of the tournament at his home course. His last on Sunday might have meant even more. It was a 7-footer for birdie that guaranteed he will be back at golf’s oldest major next year. Jordan didn’t know at the time but his putt at the par-5 18th gave him a top-10 finish and an automatic qualification for the Open at Royal Troon. Jordan shot a final-round 1-under 70 to finish at 4-under 280 at Hoylake in what he described as “hands down” his “best” golfing experience.

