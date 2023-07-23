Rahm, Day and others fail to put pressure on Harman in damp finale at British Open

HOYLAKE, England (AP) — Jon Rahm was so eager to begin chasing down Brian Harman at the British Open that he was putting his tee in the ground on No. 1 when the starter said: “On the tee, Viktor Hovland.” Rahm was on a mission at Royal Liverpool. After five holes of his final round the Spaniard’s deficit to the leader had trimmed from six shots overnight to three. It was the closest he or anyone else would get. No player in a long list of potential threats to Harman could mount a sustained challenge to the American left-hander. He won by six shots from Rahm, Jason Day, Sepp Straka and Tom Kim.

