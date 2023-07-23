Rangers beat Dodgers 8-4 to avoid sweep; LA’s Muncy hits grand slam
ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Jonah Heim and Leody Taveras each had a two-run double, and the Texas Rangers overcame Max Muncy’s first-inning grand slam to beat the Los Angeles Dodgers 8-4. The victory avoided a three-game sweep in a matchup of division leaders. Heim cut LA’s lead to 4-2 in the bottom of the first before RBI singles from Marcus Semien, Nathaniel Lowe and Josh Jung put Texas in front in the second. Taveras extended the lead to 7-4 in the third. Muncy’s slam against his hometown team was his third this season, tying an LA club record.