Titmus breaks women’s 400-freestyle world record at world championships in Japan

FUKUOKA, Japan (AP) — Ariarne Titmus of Australia has broken the world record in the women 400-meter freestyle in a star-studded race that featured three women who have held the mark. Titmus swam the distance in 3 minutes, 55.38 seconds to top the record set four months ago by Summer McIntosh of Canada of 3:56.08. The record fell on Sunday on the first day of eight in the pool at the World Aquatics Championships in Fukuoka in southwestern Japan. American Katie Ledecky finished second in 3:58.73 with bronze for Erika Fairweather of New Zealand in 3:59.59. Canadian McIntosh was fourth in 3:59.94

