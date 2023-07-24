Bengals owner Mike Brown stays mum on the state of contract negotiations with QB Joe Burrow
By MITCH STACY
AP Sports Writer
CINCINNATI (AP) — Owner Mike Brown and other Cincinnati Bengals executives are staying quiet about the state of contract negotiations with Joe Burrow. Signing the franchise quarterback to an extension was a goal of the team this summer. Both sides have done an incredible job of keeping details of the progress locked down tight. Brown answered questions from the media on Monday but refused to talk about Burrow’s contract. The new deal for the top overall pick in the 2020 draft is expected to make him one of the highest paid players in the NFL. The Bengals open camp on Tuesday.