Biles, Ledecky, McLaughlin-Levrone all look for Olympic encores in Paris

The city itself will be one of the brightest stars at the Paris Olympics, with ceremonies on the Seine, beach volleyball under the Eiffel Tower and a marathon route that passes through Versailles. In the end, though, it will be the 10,000 athletes who will grab the spotlight once the festivities begin one year from Wednesday. Gymnast Simone Biles is on a comeback, Track star Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone never left. A skateboarder who also likes to surf named Sky Brown is in contention to win gold medals in two events some 9,500 miles apart and Katie Ledecky is still going strong heading into her fourth Olympics. They are among the top athletes to watch next year at the Olympic Games in Paris.

