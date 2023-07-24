Bills RB Nyheim Hines will miss the season after being hit by a jet ski, AP source says

PITTSFORD, N.Y. (AP) — A person with knowledge of the situation says Buffalo Bills running back Nyheim Hines will miss the season after he sustained a serious knee injury when he was hit by a jet ski. Hines was expected to be the Bills’ primary kick returner and a backup running back used primarily on third downs. Hines was sitting on a stationary jet ski when he was struck by another jet skier, according to the person who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the Bills had not made an announcement. Hines will require surgery.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.