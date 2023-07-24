Borussia Dortmund signs Austria midfielder Marcel Sabitzer from league rival Bayern Munich

DORTMUND, Germany (AP) — Borussia Dortmund has signed Austria midfielder Marcel Sabitzer from Bundesliga rival Bayern Munich. It boosts the club’s options following Jude Bellingham’s departure for Real Madrid. Dortmund says the 29-year-old Sabitzer signed a contract through June 2027 and will travel on Tuesday to the United States to join his new teammates on their summer tour. Dortmund was reportedly paying Bayern 15-20 million euros for the midfielder. Sabitzer starred for Leipzig before following coach Julian Nagelsmann to Bayern in 2021. But he failed to find his place in Bayern’s star-filled midfield and was ultimately loaned to Manchester United for the second half of last season.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.