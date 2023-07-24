Braves land relievers Pierce Johnson and Taylor Hearn in trades with Rockies and Rangers

ATLANTA (AP) — The NL-leading Atlanta Braves traded for a pair of relievers, acquiring right-hander Pierce Johnson from Colorado and lefty Taylor Hearn from Texas. The moves could help Atlanta fortify its bullpen for the final two months of the season. The Braves gave up pitching prospects Victor Vodnik and Tanner Gordon to land Johnson. They got Hearn for cash considerations. He had been designated for assignment last week. The 32-year-old Johnson should provide immediate help. He was 1-5 with a 6.00 ERA for the Rockies, having pitched 39 innings in 43 outings, striking out 58 and walking 25.

