Contract disputes steal the spotlight from start of NFL training camp

NFL camps open this week with most of the focus on players who aren’t showing up. All-Pro defensive tackle Chris Jones skipped Sunday’s first workout with the defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs over a contract dispute. Veterans on the New York Giants and Las Vegas Raiders are scheduled to report on Tuesday, but Saquon Barkley and Josh Jacobs are expected to hold out because they didn’t receive long-term deals after getting the franchise tag. Both star running backs would earn $10.1 million this season under the tag. Neither Barkley nor Jacobs would be fined for missing practices, but they’d lose more than $500,000 per game if they sit out during the season.

