Denny Hamlin courts controversy, counts victories at Pocono after milestone 50th win in Cup
By DAN GELSTON
AP Sports Writer
LONG POND, Pa. (AP) — Denny Hamlin became just the 15 driver in NASCAR Cup Series history to win 50 races. He also set the track record for wins at Pocono Raceway with seven. Hamlin has three Daytona 500 victories, crown jewel Coca-Cola 600 and Southern 500 wins and expansion into team ownership that have him stamped for the NASCAR Hall of Fame. Team owner Joe Gibbs said he is working on a new contract that will keep Hamlin with the team beyond this season. Hamlin said he wants to finish his career at JGR.