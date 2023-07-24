Skip to Content
Former England striker Trevor Francis, Britain’s first 1 million pound player, dies at 69

LONDON (AP) — Former England forward Trevor Francis has died. He was 69. Francis became Britain’s first 1 million pound player when he moved to Nottingham Forest from Birmingham in 1979. His family says he died in Spain after a heart attack. Francis headed the winner in the 1-0 victory over Malmo in the 1979 European Cup final shortly after his record move to Forest. Francis missed the European Cup final win over Hamburg a year later because of injury and joined Manchester City in 1981. Francis made 52 appearances for England’s national team and later guided Sheffield Wednesday and Birmingham to major finals as a manager.

Associated Press

