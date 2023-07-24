Girl Power: Olivia Pichardo of Brown becomes first woman to homer in summer college league

WESTHAMPTON BEACH, N.Y. (AP) — Olivia Pichardo of Brown University has become the first woman to hit a home run in the history of the Hamptons Collegiate Baseball League. She connected Saturday for the Sag Harbor Whalers during a doubleheader against the Westhampton Aviators. The HCBL is a summer wood-bat league on Long Island for college players that’s produced more than 20 major leaguers. The 19-year-old Pichardo recently finished her freshman season at Brown, where in March she became the first woman to appear in a Division I baseball game when she pinch hit in a lopsided loss to Bryant. That was the only game Pichardo appeared in for the Bears last season, but she’s getting regular playing time as an outfielder and relief pitcher for Sag Harbor this summer.

