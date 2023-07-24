Wainwright’s return goes well for the Cardinals, who rally for a 10-6 win over the Diamondbacks

PHOENIX (AP) — Paul Goldschmidt hit a two-run homer and then a tying single in the ninth inning against his former team, leading the St. Louis Cardinals to a 10-6 victory over the skidding Arizona Diamondbacks. It was a back-and-forth game that saw the Cardinals take a 5-2 lead after five innings, only to watch the Diamondbacks push ahead 6-5 heading into the ninth. But St. Louis rallied against closer Andrew Chafin, scoring five runs. Cardinals right-hander Adam Wainwright returned from the injured list to deliver five solid innings.

