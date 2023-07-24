Skip to Content
Harman the hunter bags the biggest trophy of his career at British Open

By DOUG FERGUSON
AP Golf Writer

HOYLAKE, England (AP) — All anyone wanted to know about Brian Harman was his passion for hunting. He got the biggest prize of his career from the links of Royal Liverpool. Harman is the British Open champion who now has people talking about his golf. His putting performance was sublime. His ability to avoid bunkers was key to his victory. Harman says while he loves to work, what matters to him is golf. He won for only the third time in his career. But his performance was one of the best in the British Open. He won by six shots.

