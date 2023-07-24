Is Jordan Love the future? Packers CEO says it may take ‘at least half a season’ to find out

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Green Bay Packers CEO Mark Murphy says it will probably take “at least half a season” for the team to know what it has in new starting quarterback Jordan Love. Murphy noted the parallels to 2008. That’s when Aaron Rodgers took over as Green Bay’s starting quarterback after backing up Hall of Famer Brett Favre for three seasons. Rodgers’ trade to the New York Jets clears the way for Love to take over. Love has made one career start since the Packers selected him out of Utah State with the 26th overall pick in the 2020 draft.

