Salvador Perez hits his 200th homer as a catcher as the Royals beat the Guardians 5-3

CLEVELAND (AP) — Salvador Perez became the 10th player in major league history to hit 200 homers as a catcher and Ryan Yarbrough allowed one run in six innings, lifting the Kansas City Royals to a 5-3 victory over the Cleveland Guardians. Perez hit a two-run shot in the sixth off Logan Allen to put Kansas City ahead 4-0. He has 240 homers overall in 12 seasons. Hall of Famer Mike Piazza holds the big league record for homers as a catcher with 396. Yarbrough carried a shutout into the sixth and won at Cleveland for the second time in 15 days.

