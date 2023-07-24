Skip to Content
Seeded American Bernarda Pera moves into 2nd round of Hamburg European Open

Published 1:13 PM

HAMBURG, Germany (AP) — Third-seeded American Bernarda Pera has moved into the second round of the Hamburg European Open after beating Turkish qualifier Zeynep Sönmez 6-2, 1-6, 6-4. There were wins too for fellow seeded players Julia Grabher, Yulia Putintseva and Camila Osorio at the clay-court tournament. German teenager Noma Noha Akugue defeated Laura Pigossi of Brazil 7-5, 6-4 on her WTA debut. In the men’s competition, French player Luca Van Assche defeated Alexandre Muller 7-6, 6-4  on his Hamburg debut.

Associated Press

