Timberwolves’ Kyle Anderson is set to play for China in FIBA World Cup

BEIJING (AP) — Minnesota Timberwolves sixth man Kyle Anderson will play for China in the FIBA Basketball World Cup starting next month. Anderson and the Chinese Basketball Association announced Anderson’s addition to the roster. Anderson has a great grandfather who was Chinese and is eligible to play for China as a naturalized citizen. Anderson averaged 9.4 points, 5.3 rebounds and 4.9 assists per game in his first season with the Timberwolves. He was a first-round NBA draft pick in 2014 after playing two seasons at UCLA.

