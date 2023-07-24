USA Basketball picks 14-player select team to train with World Cup squad

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — Langston Galloway, John Jenkins and Eric Mika helped USA Basketball qualify for this summer’s FIBA World Cup, and they’re getting a reward for those efforts. They are among 14 players announced Monday as members of the USA Basketball Men’s Select Team, which will gather in Las Vegas next week to train alongside the U.S. World Cup team as it prepares for the tournament that starts in Manila on Aug. 25. Also picked for the Select Team are Oklahoma City’s Chet Holmgren and Jalen Williams, Detroit teammates Cade Cunningham and Jalen Duren, Houston’s Jalen Green, New York’s Quentin Grimes, New Orleans’ Herb Jones and Trey Murphy, Sacramento’s Keegan Murray, Boston’s Payton Pritchard and Minnesota’s Naz Reid.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.