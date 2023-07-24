Virginia Tech inks women’s hoops coach Kenny Brooks to 3-year extension following Final Four trip

BLACKSBURG, Va. (AP) — Virginia Tech women’s basketball coach Kenny Brooks has signed a three-year contract extension. Athletic director Whit Babcock made the announcement Monday. The extension will keep Brooks with the Hokies through March of 2029. It is valued at $6.4 million over six years and includes enhancements for support staff salaries, the assistant coach salary pool, postseason bonuses and operating budget. The move comes after the Hokies’ best season yet — a 31-5 record, the Atlantic Coast Conference tournament championship and a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament. They reached the Final Four, losing to eventual national champion LSU in the semifinals.

