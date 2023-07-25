Alec Bohm, Bryson Stott hits in the 9th inning rally Phillies past AL-best Orioles 4-3

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Alec Bohm followed Bryson Stott’s two-out, game-tying RBI double to right field in the ninth inning with a game-winning RBI single, rallying the Philadelphia Phillies to a 4-3 win over AL-leading Baltimore Orioles on Tuesday night. Bryce Harper homered for the Phillies. Ryan O’Hearn gave the Orioles a 3-2 lead in the eighth inning when he went deep on an 0-2 slider off reliever Matt Strahm. Yunior Marte worked a scoreless ninth for the win. Yennier Cano (1-2) took the loss.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.