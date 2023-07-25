Cowboys, Trevon Diggs agree on extension as Zack Martin becomes camp holdout, AP sources say
By SCHUYLER DIXON
AP Pro Football Writer
The Dallas Cowboys have settled one of their looming situations with contracts just as another gets interesting. A person with knowledge of the deal says Dallas and cornerback Trevon Diggs have agreed on a $97 million, five-year contract extension. The Diggs news comes just as right guard Zack Martin becomes a camp holdout. Another person told the AP the six-time All-Pro didn’t report to camp as he seeks a reworked contract. Diggs led the NFL and tied the franchise record with 11 interceptions in 2021. Martin is one of the best offensive linemen in the NFL, but only eighth among the highest-paid guards with an annual average of $14 million.