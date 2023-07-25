James Outman’s double in 10th completes Dodgers’ comeback for an 8-7 victory over Blue Jays

LOS ANGELES (AP) — James Outman’s double in the 10th inning scored Chris Taylor with the winning run and the Los Angeles Dodgers rallied for an 8-7 victory over the Toronto Blue Jays. The Dodgers trailed 7-3 but sent the game into extra innings with four runs in the ninth. Taylor tied it on a two-run single with the bases loaded when Vladimir Guerrero Jr. dove but had the liner deflect of his glove, allowing both runs to score. Los Angeles’ Freddie Freeman homered for the fourth time in the last five games. J.D. Martinez also went deep. Bo Bichette had four hits, including a two-run homer in the third inning, for the Blue Jays.

