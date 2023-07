SAN DIEGO (AP) — Manny Machado, Juan Soto and Gary Sánchez homered to help the San Diego Padres beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 5-1 on Tuesday night. Blake Snell (7-8) limited the Pirates to two hits and one run in six innings. Steven Wilson, Robert Suarez and Josh Hader pitched three innings of one-hit relief. Pirates starter Rich Hill (7-10) allowed seven hits and two runs in 4 1/3 innings.

