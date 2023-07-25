Rose Lavelle returns to Women’s World Cup a smarter player than her 2019 breakout debut

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — Rose Lavelle says she hopes she’s a smarter player in the years since she was a breakout star for the U.S. in the 2019 Women’s World Cup final against the Netherlands. The midfielder was just 24 years old and one of the teams’ younger players when she scored in the 69th minute of the title game in Lyon, France. Megan Rapinoe also scored in the 2-0 victory that earned the United States its second straight World Cup trophy, and fourth overall. The United States meets the Netherlands again on Thursday, this time in the group stage of the tournament. Both teams have a win in hand in Group E.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.