Rose Lavelle returns to Women’s World Cup a smarter player than her 2019 breakout debut
By ANNE M. PETTERSON
AP Sports Writer
WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — Rose Lavelle says she hopes she’s a smarter player in the years since she was a breakout star for the U.S. in the 2019 Women’s World Cup final against the Netherlands. The midfielder was just 24 years old and one of the teams’ younger players when she scored in the 69th minute of the title game in Lyon, France. Megan Rapinoe also scored in the 2-0 victory that earned the United States its second straight World Cup trophy, and fourth overall. The United States meets the Netherlands again on Thursday, this time in the group stage of the tournament. Both teams have a win in hand in Group E.