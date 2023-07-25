Skip to Content
AP National Sports

Zach Johnson’s US Ryder Cup captaincy isn’t getting any easier

KTVZ
By
Published 9:22 AM

By DOUG FERGUSON
AP Golf Writer

HOYLAKE, England (AP) — Zach Johnson says having tough decisions in filling out a 12-man Ryder Cup team is a good thing. That means everyone is playing well. He certainly has some tough choices coming up. Brian Harman and Wyndham Clark winning majors have moved them to the top three and all but assure an automatic spot on the U.S. team. Still to come are a pair of $20 million tournaments before qualifying ends for six automatic spots. Money is such that third place could move someone up three spots. Among those that currently would need a captain’s pick are Jordan Spieth, Collin Morikawa and Justin Thomas.

Article Topic Follows: AP National Sports

Jump to comments ↓

Associated Press

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content