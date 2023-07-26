Philippoussis fined $10,000 for breaching betting sponsorship rules and given 4-month suspended ban

LONDON (AP) — Tennis coach and former top-10 player Mark Philippoussis has been fined $10,000 by the International Tennis Integrity Agency for breaching betting sponsorship rules. The ITIA says the Australian was also given a four-month suspended ban “after receiving payment for providing a voiceover to promotional content for a gaming operator.” The agency says Philippoussis did not contest the charge and fully cooperated with the investigation. It also noted that “this case is clearly not one of corruption.” Philippoussis was runner-up to Pat Rafter at the 1998 U.S. Open and lost to Roger Federer in the 2003 Wimbledon final.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.