Two goals in 2 minutes help Japan beat Costa Rica 2-0 at Women’s World Cup

DUNEDIN, New Zealand (AP) — Hikaru Naomoto and Aoba Fujino scored two minutes apart in the first half to give Japan a 2-0 victory over Costa Rica on Wednesday at the Women’s World Cup. The win put Japan on the brink of qualifying for the knockout stage. Japan was poised to advance to the round of 16 if Spain beat 77th-ranked Zambia later Wednesday in Auckland. While Las Ticas kept the pressure high throughout the match, the Japanese dominated with precision in ball handling and passes.

