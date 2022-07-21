20 photos of LA in the 1920s
A car driving through the Hollywood Hills beneath the Hollywoodland sign.
The birth of the film industry
Rehearsal for a silent film at a motion picture studio in Hollywood
The Pacific Electric railway system
Pacific Electric Rail Car on Hollywood Boulevard
Santa Monica beach clubs
Crowds of Sunday bathers enjoying the warm waters at Ocean Park Beach in Santa Monica
A presidential parade
Crowds line the streets of downtown LA to see Herbert Hoover’s motorcade
The LA Motor Corps
The Los Angeles motor corps with their new fleet of Indian motorcycles
Major movie studios move in
Aerial view of Stage 6 at the Fox Movietone Studios
Wilshire Boulevard
Cars converge on the intersection of Western Avenue and Wilshire Boulevard
LA’s yellow cabs
A cabbie assists two young girls emerging from his cab
A beachy beauty pageant
Crowds attend a bathing beauty contest in Venice Beach
LA’s most famous face
Douglas Fairbanks and Mary Pickford canoe along the swimming pool at their Pickfair estate.
The Hollywood sign
The famed Hollywood sign reading Hollywoodland
Extra, extra
Hopeful female extras lined up in front of Paramount Studios in Hollywood
A winning duo
A boy in a small carriage is pulled by two Russian Wolfounds at the Los Angeles Kennel Club
Field of dreams
A group of men gather outside a radio store to listen to the world series.
The programmatic movement
Actress Elizabeth Allan stands in front of the ‘Pig Barbecue’ food stand in Hollywood
An ostrich farm adventure
A woman sits in an ostrich pulled carriage while friends look on
The University of California, Los Angeles opened
A large dentist hall with patients being qworked on in many rows of treatment chairs
Aviation Fever
A daredevil climbs between two airplanes in flight
Movie magic
A movie being shot on a backlot set replica of New York
A hedonistic lifestyle
An actress drives a car into a casino on a studio backlot