Counties with the highest diabetes rate in Oregon


Finetooth // Wikimedia Commons

Diabetes rates have been on the rise for the last two decades, and show no sign of abating. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, roughly 11.3% of the U.S. population suffers from diabetes—though many of those affected do not know they have the chronic illness.

Diabetes was the 8th leading cause of death in 2020, but the disease does not impact all Americans equally. Instead, variables like poverty level, geographic region, and race all influence diabetes rates, meaning some Americans are disproportionately impacted by the disease.

The Southeastern portion of the U.S. has a particularly high concentration of counties with elevated diabetes rates, with parts of Alabama, Mississippi, Tennessee, Pennsylvania, Texas, and nearly all of Louisiana, along with other states, facing some of the highest rates. Studies have shown that lack of access to healthy, affordable foods and health care services, exposure to environmental toxins, and other health hazards associated with poverty and systemic racism contribute to the increased likelihood of developing diabetes. These same conditions also mean that poor, non-white Americans are more likely to endure complications and have higher mortality rates from diabetes than wealthier white Americans with the disease.

The proportion of young people with diabetes is projected to increase over the next several decades, with racial, geographic, and socioeconomic disparities only growing larger if trends continue. Using 2022 County Health Rankings & Roadmaps from the University of Wisconsin Population Health Institute, Stacker identified the counties in Oregon with the highest percentage of adults with diabetes. Ties were broken by the broader Quality of Life rank provided by the analysis, which includes other poor physical and mental health indicators. The age-adjusted diabetes rate was obtained through the Behavioral Risk Factor Surveillance System.


M.O. Stevens // Wikimedia Commons

#25. Yamhill County

– Estimated percentage of adults with diabetes: 9% (1 point higher than state percentage)
– Health outcomes statewide rank: #8
— Quality of life rank: #10
— Length of life rank: #7
– Estimated county population: 107,664


Manuela Durson // Shutterstock

#24. Curry County

– Estimated percentage of adults with diabetes: 9% (1 point higher than state percentage)
– Health outcomes statewide rank: #19
— Quality of life rank: #12
— Length of life rank: #27
– Estimated county population: 23,305


Cacophony // Wikimedia Commons

#23. Columbia County

– Estimated percentage of adults with diabetes: 9% (1 point higher than state percentage)
– Health outcomes statewide rank: #11
— Quality of life rank: #13
— Length of life rank: #11
– Estimated county population: 52,876


Jmabel // Wikimedia Commons

#22. Linn County

– Estimated percentage of adults with diabetes: 9% (1 point higher than state percentage)
– Health outcomes statewide rank: #16
— Quality of life rank: #14
— Length of life rank: #19
– Estimated county population: 131,054


Ken Lund // Wikimedia Commons

#21. Harney County

– Estimated percentage of adults with diabetes: 9% (1 point higher than state percentage)
– Health outcomes statewide rank: #23
— Quality of life rank: #16
— Length of life rank: #28
– Estimated county population: 7,373


Little Mountain 5 // Wikicommons

#20. Jackson County

– Estimated percentage of adults with diabetes: 9% (1 point higher than state percentage)
– Health outcomes statewide rank: #15
— Quality of life rank: #18
— Length of life rank: #13
– Estimated county population: 221,844


Cacophony // Wikimedia Commons

#19. Wasco County

– Estimated percentage of adults with diabetes: 9% (1 point higher than state percentage)
– Health outcomes statewide rank: #17
— Quality of life rank: #19
— Length of life rank: #14
– Estimated county population: 26,403


Finetooth // Wikimedia Commons

#18. Sherman County

– Estimated percentage of adults with diabetes: 9% (1 point higher than state percentage)
– Health outcomes statewide rank: #18
— Quality of life rank: #20
— Length of life rank: #15
– Estimated county population: 1,801


Williamborg // Wikimedia Commons

#17. Union County

– Estimated percentage of adults with diabetes: 9% (1 point higher than state percentage)
– Health outcomes statewide rank: #24
— Quality of life rank: #21
— Length of life rank: #26
– Estimated county population: 26,551


EncMstr // Wikimedia Commons

#16. Lincoln County

– Estimated percentage of adults with diabetes: 9% (1 point higher than state percentage)
– Health outcomes statewide rank: #27
— Quality of life rank: #22
— Length of life rank: #29
– Estimated county population: 50,583


Cacophony // Wikimedia Commons

#15. Crook County

– Estimated percentage of adults with diabetes: 9% (1 point higher than state percentage)
– Health outcomes statewide rank: #20
— Quality of life rank: #24
— Length of life rank: #20
– Estimated county population: 25,105


Finetooth // Wikimedia Commons

#14. Baker County

– Estimated percentage of adults with diabetes: 9% (1 point higher than state percentage)
– Health outcomes statewide rank: #31
— Quality of life rank: #26
— Length of life rank: #33
– Estimated county population: 16,284


English: Gary Halvorson, Oregon State Archives // Wikimedia Commons

#13. Douglas County

– Estimated percentage of adults with diabetes: 9% (1 point higher than state percentage)
– Health outcomes statewide rank: #30
— Quality of life rank: #27
— Length of life rank: #30
– Estimated county population: 111,364


Finetooth // Wikimedia Commons

#12. Grant County

– Estimated percentage of adults with diabetes: 9% (1 point higher than state percentage)
– Health outcomes statewide rank: #26
— Quality of life rank: #30
— Length of life rank: #21
– Estimated county population: 7,180


Tedder // Wikimedia Commons

#11. Gilliam County

– Estimated percentage of adults with diabetes: 9% (1 point higher than state percentage)
– Health outcomes statewide rank: #29
— Quality of life rank: #34
— Length of life rank: #15
– Estimated county population: 1,975


Edmund Garman // Flickr

#10. Marion County

– Estimated percentage of adults with diabetes: 10% (2 points higher than state percentage)
– Health outcomes statewide rank: #10
— Quality of life rank: #17
— Length of life rank: #8
– Estimated county population: 349,204


Debbie Tegtmeier // Wikimedia Commons

#9. Coos County

– Estimated percentage of adults with diabetes: 10% (2 points higher than state percentage)
– Health outcomes statewide rank: #21
— Quality of life rank: #25
— Length of life rank: #23
– Estimated county population: 64,711


Finetooth // Wikimedia Commons

#8. Jefferson County

– Estimated percentage of adults with diabetes: 10% (2 points higher than state percentage)
– Health outcomes statewide rank: #34
— Quality of life rank: #28
— Length of life rank: #35
– Estimated county population: 24,856


Joseph Novak // Wikicommons

#7. Josephine County

– Estimated percentage of adults with diabetes: 10% (2 points higher than state percentage)
– Health outcomes statewide rank: #32
— Quality of life rank: #29
— Length of life rank: #31
– Estimated county population: 88,053


Bobjgalindo // Wikimedia Commons

#6. Klamath County

– Estimated percentage of adults with diabetes: 10% (2 points higher than state percentage)
– Health outcomes statewide rank: #33
— Quality of life rank: #32
— Length of life rank: #34
– Estimated county population: 68,739


Ken Lund // Wikimedia Commons

#4. Lake County

– Estimated percentage of adults with diabetes: 10% (2 points higher than state percentage)
– Health outcomes statewide rank: #35
— Quality of life rank: #35
— Length of life rank: #32
– Estimated county population: 7,949


Tomas Nevesely // Shutterstock

#4. Wheeler County

– Estimated percentage of adults with diabetes: 10% (2 points higher than state percentage)
– Health outcomes statewide rank: #NR
— Quality of life rank: #NR
— Length of life rank: #NR
– Estimated county population: 1,387


Gancayco // Wikimedia Commons

#3. Umatilla County

– Estimated percentage of adults with diabetes: 11% (3 points higher than state percentage)
– Health outcomes statewide rank: #22
— Quality of life rank: #23
— Length of life rank: #25
– Estimated county population: 77,752


Finetooth // Wikimedia Commons

#2. Morrow County

– Estimated percentage of adults with diabetes: 11% (3 points higher than state percentage)
– Health outcomes statewide rank: #25
— Quality of life rank: #31
— Length of life rank: #18
– Estimated county population: 11,700


Ken Lund from Reno, Nevada, USA // Wikimedia Commons

#1. Malheur County

– Estimated percentage of adults with diabetes: 12% (4 points higher than state percentage)
– Health outcomes statewide rank: #28
— Quality of life rank: #33
— Length of life rank: #22
– Estimated county population: 30,983

